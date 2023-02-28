Manga Planet, futekiya Merge Online Manga Libraries, Update Services

Android, iOS app for new combined service launches in summer 2023

Manga Planet

The official Twitter accounts for theandmanga subscription services announced on Saturday that the companies will combine their libraries into a single service under thebrand in spring 2023. The company will launch an Android and iOS application for the new combined service in summer 2023.

The combined Manga Planet library will offer new purchase options aside from its flat-rate subscription where customers can purchase or rent individual chapters or volumes of digital manga titles from its library, depending on availability.

The company will also expand its points feature to one where customers can purchase points that can be redeemed in exchange for buying or renting digital titles.

The company will transfer the accounts of subscribers of either service to a combined Manga Planet subscription where they will be able to access the library of both services for a single subscription fee. It will offer refunds for non-transferrable subscriptions and to subscribers who pay for both subscriptions. The service will also transfer subscribers' reading history and favorited titles from both platforms.

The combined Manga Planet library will have a new categorization system comprising of the following categories:

Shojo / Jōsei

/ Shonen/ Seinen

BL ( futekiya )

( ) GL/Yuri

Manga Planet launched in November 2019. The service costs US$6.99 per month and allows users unlimited access to English-translated manga. In addition to manga licensed from publishers, the service offers works licensed from independent artists. The service added 150 titles from Kodansha USA in November 2021. It is also working with publishers LEED Publishing Co., Ltd. , Bunkasha Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Kaiohsha Publishing Co., Ltd.; San-Ei Corporation Co., Ltd.; Tokuma Shoten Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Shodensha Publishing Co., Ltd.; Home-sha , Starts Publishing Corporation, K.K. HarperCollins Japan , and MugenUp Inc.

The futekiya boys-love manga subscription service launched in July 2019. The service provides unlimited access to its whole library of boys-love titles as well as dōjinshi and manga by independent artists at a flat-rate subscription fee.