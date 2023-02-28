News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 26-March 4
posted on by Alex Mateo
Jujutsu Kaisen anime, The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Aim for the Ace! BD
|Discotek
|US$49.95
|February 28
Fist of the North Star: The Legend of the True Savior Legend of Raoh: Chapter of Death in Love BD
|Discotek
|US$29.95
|February 28
Ghost Stories BD
|Discotek
|US$49.95
|February 28
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Part 1 BD
|Viz Media
|US$44.98
|February 28
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Part 1 Limited Edition BD
|Viz Media
|US$99.99
|February 28
revisions BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|February 28
Sailor Moon R Complete Season BD
|Viz Media
|US$49.99
|February 28
Symphogear XV Season 5 BD
|Discotek
|US$39.95
|February 28
Teasing Master Takagi-san the Movie BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.98
|February 28
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 28
Bakemonogatari GN 17
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|February 28
By the Grace of the Gods GN 7
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|February 28
A Chinese Fantasy GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 28
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN Box Set
|Vertical
|US$77.95
|February 28
Edens Zero GN 21
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 28
A Favorable Wind on Full Sails GN
|Glacier Bay Books
|US$19.99
|February 28
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 2
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|February 28
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 28
Heaven's Design Team GN 8
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 28
The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 28
Hitorijime My Hero GN 13
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 28
A Home Far Away GN
|Kuma
|US$16.95
|February 28
The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 28
The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 28
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 7 (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|February 28
Karate Survivor In Another World GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 28
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 28
Manga Diary of a Male Porn Star GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 28
Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 28
My Deer Friend Nokotan GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 28
My Wife Has No Emotion GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 28
Otaku Elf GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 28
Peach Boy Riverside GN 10
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 28
Pompo: The Cinéphile GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 28
Ramen Wolf and Curry Tiger GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 28
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 17
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 28
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 28
The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 28
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 7
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 28
Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 28
Something's Wrong With Us GN 13
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 28
Spriggan Deluxe Edition Omnibus GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$29.99
|February 28
This Is Screwed Up, but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 28
Urusei Yatsura GN 17
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|February 28
Versailles of the Dead GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 28
The Witch and the Beast GN 10
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 28
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 7
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 28
Boss Bride Days GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 28
A Chinese Fantasy GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 28
Doll-Kara GN 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 1
Edens Zero GN 21
|Kodansha USA
|US$6.99
|February 28
Fire Force GN 31
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 28
The Food Diary of Miss Maid GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 28
Gamaran: Shura GN 5
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 28
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 28
Heaven's Design Team GN 8
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 28
The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 28
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 12
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 28
I'm Capped at Level 1?! Thus Begins My Journey to Become the World's Strongest Badass! GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 27
The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 28
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 28
Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 28
My Deer Friend Nokotan GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 28
My Home Hero GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 28
My Idol Sits the Next Desk Over! GN 6
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 28
My Wife Has No Emotion GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 28
Neru: Way of the Martial Artist GNs 2-3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|February 28
Otaku Elf GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 28
Oversummoned, Overpowered, and Over It! GN 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 1
Pompo: The Cinéphile GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 28
The Prince's Romance Gambit GN 12
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 28
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 28
The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 28
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 7
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 28
The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 6
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 28
Spriggan Deluxe Edition Omnibus GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 28
Uncle From Another World GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 28
Urusei Yatsura GN 17
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|February 28
Versailles of the Dead GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 28
The Way of the Househusband GN 9
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|February 28
We're New at This GN 12
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 28
Witch Watch GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 28
With You and the Rain GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 28
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 28
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 3
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 28
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - One-Winged Butterfly Novel
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 28
I'm in Love with the Villainess: She's so Cheeky for a Commoner Novel 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 28
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 13
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 28
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 4
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 28
Tezcatlipoca Novel (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$23.99
|February 28
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Apothecary Diaries Novel 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 1
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 15
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 28
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 20
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 27
Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools Novel 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 27
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - One-Winged Butterfly Novel
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 28
Enough with This Slow Life! I Was Reincarnated as a High Elf and Now I'm Bored Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 28
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 2
Grand Sumo Villainess Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 27
I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 28
Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 27
Rebuild World II Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 3
Tezcatlipoca Novel
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 28
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2: Deluxe Edition PS4, Switch game
|NIS America
|US$49.99
|February 28
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC game
|KOEI Tecmo
|US$59.99
|March 3
