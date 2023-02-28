×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 26-March 4

posted on by Alex Mateo
Jujutsu Kaisen anime, The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Aim for the Ace! BDPlease Discotek US$49.95 February 28
Fist of the North Star: The Legend of the True Savior Legend of Raoh: Chapter of Death in Love BDCite Discotek US$29.95 February 28
Ghost Stories BDAnimeNewsNetwork Discotek US$49.95 February 28
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Part 1 BDPlease Viz Media US$44.98 February 28
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Part 1 Limited Edition BDPlease Viz Media US$99.99 February 28
revisions BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 February 28
Sailor Moon R Complete Season BDPlease Viz Media US$49.99 February 28
Symphogear XV Season 5 BDPlease Discotek US$39.95 February 28
Teasing Master Takagi-san the Movie BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$29.98 February 28

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 28
Bakemonogatari GN 17Cite Vertical US$12.95 February 28
By the Grace of the Gods GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix Manga US$12.99 February 28
A Chinese Fantasy GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 28
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN Box SetPlease Vertical US$77.95 February 28
Edens Zero GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 28
A Favorable Wind on Full Sails GNPlease Glacier Bay Books US$19.99 February 28
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 February 28
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 28
Heaven's Design Team GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 28
The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 28
Hitorijime My Hero GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 28
A Home Far Away GNPlease Kuma US$16.95 February 28
The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 28
The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 28
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 7 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$19.99 February 28
Karate Survivor In Another World GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 28
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 28
Manga Diary of a Male Porn Star GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 28
Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 28
My Deer Friend Nokotan GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 28
My Wife Has No Emotion GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 28
Otaku Elf GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 28
Peach Boy Riverside GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 28
Pompo: The Cinéphile GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 28
Ramen Wolf and Curry Tiger GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 28
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 28
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 28
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 28
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 28
Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 28
Something's Wrong With Us GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 28
Spriggan Deluxe Edition Omnibus GN 3Please Seven Seas US$29.99 February 28
This Is Screwed Up, but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 28
Urusei Yatsura GN 17Please Viz Media US$19.99 February 28
Versailles of the Dead GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 28
The Witch and the Beast GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 28

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 28
Boss Bride Days GN 2Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 28
A Chinese Fantasy GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 February 28
Doll-Kara GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 1
Edens Zero GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$6.99 February 28
Fire Force GN 31Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 28
The Food Diary of Miss Maid GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 28
Gamaran: Shura GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 28
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 28
Heaven's Design Team GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 28
The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 28
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 28
I'm Capped at Level 1?! Thus Begins My Journey to Become the World's Strongest Badass! GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 27
The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 28
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 28
Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 28
My Deer Friend Nokotan GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 28
My Home Hero GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 28
My Idol Sits the Next Desk Over! GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 28
My Wife Has No Emotion GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 28
Neru: Way of the Martial Artist GNs 2-3Please Viz Media US$6.99 each February 28
Otaku Elf GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 28
Oversummoned, Overpowered, and Over It! GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 1
Pompo: The Cinéphile GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 28
The Prince's Romance Gambit GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 28
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 28
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 28
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 28
The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 28
Spriggan Deluxe Edition Omnibus GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 28
Uncle From Another World GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 28
Urusei Yatsura GN 17Please Viz Media US$13.99 February 28
Versailles of the Dead GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 28
The Way of the Househusband GN 9Please Viz Media US$8.99 February 28
We're New at This GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 28
Witch Watch GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 28
With You and the Rain GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 28
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 28

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 28
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - One-Winged Butterfly NovelCite Viz Media US$10.99 February 28
I'm in Love with the Villainess: She's so Cheeky for a Commoner Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 February 28
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 13Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 28
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 28
Tezcatlipoca Novel (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$23.99 February 28

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Apothecary Diaries Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 1
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 15Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 28
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 20AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 27
Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 27
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - One-Winged Butterfly NovelPlease Viz Media US$6.99 February 28
Enough with This Slow Life! I Was Reincarnated as a High Elf and Now I'm Bored Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 28
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 2
Grand Sumo Villainess Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 27
I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 28
Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 27
Rebuild World II Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 3
Tezcatlipoca NovelPlease Yen Press US$12.99 February 28

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2: Deluxe Edition PS4, Switch gameCite NIS America US$49.99 February 28
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork KOEI Tecmo US$59.99 March 3


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
