The Super Mario Bros. Movie Opens 2 Days Earlier on April 5

Film originally scheduled for April 7

The official Twitter account for Illumination and Nintendo 's The Super Mario Bros. Movie animated film announced on Tuesday that the film will open in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide two days earlier, on April 5 instead of its originally scheduled April 7 date.

© 2022 Nintendo and Universal Studios

The film will open on April 28 in Japan, after a delay. The film was previously slated to open on December 21.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are directing the film, with a script by Matthew Fogel . The movie's English voice cast includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach. Jack Black voices Bowser.

Other cast members include Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Charles Martinet , who has voiced Mario and many other Nintendo characters in games, will also voice "surprise cameos" in the film.

The Japanese dub cast members are:

Illumination founder Chris Meledandri had told entertainment news source Variety in November 2018 that the film was in “priority development” for a possible theatrical debut by 2022. Meledandri is co-producing the film with Super Mario Bros. creator Shigeru Miyamoto . Meledandri stated that Miyamoto is "front and center in the creation of this film" and noted that the "original creative voice" is often absent from Hollywood film adaptations.

Nintendo announced in February 2018 that Universal Studios ' subsidiary Illumination Entertainment ( Despicable Me , Minions , Sing ) had begun planning the animated film. Both Nintendo and Universal Pictures are funding the project, and Universal Pictures will distribute the film worldwide.