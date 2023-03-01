Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle Manga's Return Delayed Until Summer

The official Twitter account for Yukito Kishiro 's Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle ( Gunnm: Kasei Senki ) manga series revealed on Tuesday that the manga's current hiatus will extend until summer, instead of the previously announced spring season return. The manga will move to Kodansha 's Comic Days app, since Evening magazine has ended publication with its final issue on Tuesday.

The manga entered its current hiatus in October 2022. The manga also took a two-month break in June 2021, and returned in August.

Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle in English in February 2018. The company published the eighth volume on July 2022. Kishiro launched the manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in April 2014, and Kodansha published the manga's ninth volume in Japan in November 2022. In the story, the cyborg "mechanical angel" Gally (Alita in English translation) goes to Mars to discover her roots and seek the truth about herself.

Kodansha USA Publishing released Kishiro's Battle Angel Alita manga in hardcover 2-in-1 omnibus volumes starting in November 2017. The company published the sixth omnibus volume in April 2019.

Battle Angel Alita ran in Shueisha 's Business Jump magazine from 1990 to 1995, followed by the 1995-1996 prequel Ashen Victor and the single-volume GUNNM : Other Stories . The story continued in 2001 with the partial retelling Battle Angel Alita: Last Order , which moved to Kodansha 's Evening magazine as the result of an issue between Kishiro and Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine.

Viz Media previously published the original manga and Ashen Victor in North America. Viz also published the first 15 volumes of Last Order before Kodansha USA Publishing took over to publish the final four volumes. Kodansha later released Last Order in omnibus editions.

Kishiro's original Battle Angel Alita ( GUNNM ) manga inspired a live-action film by James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez . The film opened in early February 2019 in the U.K. and in several countries in Asia before its U.S. debut later that month. The film also opened in Japan in February 2019 and ranked at #2 at the Japanese box office.