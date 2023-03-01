Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Anime's Trailer Reveals April 9 Premiere

Video previews opening theme song

The official Twitter account for the Demon Slayer anime announced on Wednesday that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen ) television anime will premiere on April 9 at 11:55 p.m. JST on Fuji TV with a one-hour special. The account posted the second promotional video and key visual. The video previews the opening theme song "Kizuna no Kiseki" (Bonds of Miracle) by MAN WITH A MISSION and milet :

©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Director Haruo Sotozaki , character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima , the animation studio ufotable , and the main cast are all returning for the new arc.

Ahead of the new arc's premiere, there will be two specials for the previous Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime on April 1 and April 8.

© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

"World Tour Jōei: Kimetsu no Yaiba Jōgen Shūketsu, Soshite Katanakaji no Sato e" (World Tour Screenings: Demon Slayer: The Upper Ranks Gather and Onward to the Swordsmith Village), the theatrical screenings of theanime, opened on February 3 in 418 theaters in Japan. The film began screening in MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema on February 25. The screenings include episodes 10 and 11 of, as well as the first Swordsmith Village Arc episode.

The film will screen in North America on Friday. The screenings will play in theaters in over 95 countries and territories.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 813,000 tickets and earned 1,158,765,410 yen (about US$8.75 million) in its first three days in Japan. It has sold 2.26 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 3,190,289,400 yen (about US$23.42 million).

© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

The first television anime of'smanga premiered in April 2019. licensed the series and streamed the show on, and'sprogramming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.

Gotouge launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Viz Media published the manga in English.