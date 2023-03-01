FurYu's CRYMACHINA Action RPG Heads West for PS5, PS4, Switch, PC in Fall

Promo video previews story, characters for game about artificial life forms

NIS America announced on Tuesday that it will release FurYu's CRYMACHINA , a new action role-playing game, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in fall. The game's official website revealed the game's July 6 release date in Japan and the first promotional video, which previews story and characters:

NIS America describes the game:

CRYMACHINA is sest in the future, long after mankind's extinction, within a vast, outer-space structure known as Eden. Here, self-evolving, artificial life forms called Deus ex Machina operate with a single goal. To achieve Human Restoration. However, when the overseer of Eden, the first Deus ex Machina, Propator, is lost... Its disappearance opens a rift between the remaining Dei ex Machina. Become a Real Human to survive.

© FURYU Corporation

The game will get a limited edition as well as a deluxe edition that includes a mini art book, digital soundtrack, and reverse cover.

FuRyu opened the official website for the game on February 22, and it listed the question "What is human?" in English and Japanese text followed by 14 responses presented in various voices in Japanese and again in English and Japanese text. The first trailer reveals that characters in the game may respond this way:

Humans are stupid.

Humans should live in a cool way.

Family makes us human.

My big sister is human.

Humans are confidential.

Human means love.

Humans existed.

Humans created something beautiful.

He is a thinking reef.

Humans are, in essence, human.

Humans are… well, I'm miserable, anyway…

Humans never stop struggling.

Humans adored me-ow.

Humans? Who cares?

The game will feature Japanese audio and English text.

Source: CRYMACHINA game's website (link 2) via Siliconera