HIDIVE Adds Babylon Anime's English Dub/Sub on March 6
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
HIDIVE announced on Tuesday that it will add the English-subtitled version and the English dub for the television anime of Mado Nozaki's Babylon novels on March 6 at 11:30 a.m. EST.
Sentai Filmworks produced the dub for the anime's Blu-ray Disc home video release, which shipped in May 2021.
The English dub cast includes:
- David Matranga as Seizaki
- Maggie Flecknoe as Magase
- Scott Gibbs as Kujiin
- Heath Morrow as Fumio
- Greg Cote as Hanta
- Rob Mungle as Morinaga
- Adam Gibbs as Itsuki
- Courtland Johnson as Mitoni
- Josh Morrison as Nomaru
- Blake Jackson as Okuda, Tsutsui
- Natalie Rial as Hiasa
- John Swasey as Munekata
- Phillip Hays as Sekuro
- Andrew Love as Shirozaki, Otto
- Shannon Emerick as Taiyo
- Adam Noble as Torao
- Mark X Laskowski as Sakabe
- Olivia Swasey as Hitomi
- Ty Mahany as Iwakuni
- Chris Hutchison as Kashiwaba
- John Hallmark as Niki
- Jay Hickman as Alex
- Meg McDonald as Asuma
- Dave Harbold as Edmund
- Patricia Duran as Emma
- Mike Haimoto as Nick
- James Marler as Oliver
- Jovan Jackson as Taylor
- Justin Doran as Bradham
- Luis Galindo as Flores
- Joe Daniels as Hardy
- James Belcher as Luca
- John Gremillion as Cannavaro
- John Swasey as Hayden
- Sean Patrick Judge as Dan
- Shelley Calene-Black as Flora
- Mike Vance as Fukuzawa
- Kregg Dailey as Hackin
Marta Bechtol wrote the ADR script. Brent Marshall was in charge of the English mix. Patrick Marrero was the audio engineer.
The anime premiered on Tokyo MX in October 2019. The anime streamed both inside and outside Japan on Amazon Prime Video. The anime had three arcs titled "Itteki no Doku" (One Drop of Poison), "Erabareta Shi" (The Chosen Death), and "Magaru Sekai" (Twisted World).
Revoroot produced the anime, and Twin Engine was also credited for production.
The suspense story centers around Zen Seizaki, a prosecutor with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors' Office. While investigating illegal acts by a certain pharmaceutical company, Seizaki stumbles across a conspiracy over an election for an autonomous "new zone" established in western Tokyo.
Kodansha's novel label Kodansha Taiga released the novels' first volume in 2015, followed by the second in 2016. The third and final volume shipped in November 2017. Nobuhide Takishita launched a manga adaptation of the novels in February 2019, and it ended with two volumes that both shipped in October 2019.
Nozaki wrote the script for the KADO - The Right Answer anime. His other novels include know and Fantasista Doll: Eve.
Sources: HIDIVE