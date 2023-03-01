×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
HIDIVE Adds Babylon Anime's English Dub/Sub on March 6

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Sentai Filmworks released dub on BD in May 2021

babylon1
© 野﨑まど・講談社／ツインエンジン
HIDIVE announced on Tuesday that it will add the English-subtitled version and the English dub for the television anime of Mado Nozaki's Babylon novels on March 6 at 11:30 a.m. EST.

Sentai Filmworks produced the dub for the anime's Blu-ray Disc home video release, which shipped in May 2021.

The English dub cast includes:

Marta Bechtol wrote the ADR script. Brent Marshall was in charge of the English mix. Patrick Marrero was the audio engineer.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX in October 2019. The anime streamed both inside and outside Japan on Amazon Prime Video. The anime had three arcs titled "Itteki no Doku" (One Drop of Poison), "Erabareta Shi" (The Chosen Death), and "Magaru Sekai" (Twisted World).

Revoroot produced the anime, and Twin Engine was also credited for production.

The suspense story centers around Zen Seizaki, a prosecutor with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors' Office. While investigating illegal acts by a certain pharmaceutical company, Seizaki stumbles across a conspiracy over an election for an autonomous "new zone" established in western Tokyo.

Kodansha's novel label Kodansha Taiga released the novels' first volume in 2015, followed by the second in 2016. The third and final volume shipped in November 2017. Nobuhide Takishita launched a manga adaptation of the novels in February 2019, and it ended with two volumes that both shipped in October 2019.

Nozaki wrote the script for the KADO - The Right Answer anime. His other novels include know and Fantasista Doll: Eve.

Sources: HIDIVE

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives