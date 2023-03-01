HIDIVE Adds Babylon Anime's English Dub/Sub on March 6

© 野﨑まど・講談社／ツインエンジン

announced on Tuesday that it will add the English-subtitled version and the Englishfor the television anime of'snovels on March 6 at 11:30 a.m. EST.

Sentai Filmworks produced the dub for the anime's Blu-ray Disc home video release, which shipped in May 2021.

The English dub cast includes:

Marta Bechtol wrote the ADR script. Brent Marshall was in charge of the English mix. Patrick Marrero was the audio engineer.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX in October 2019. The anime streamed both inside and outside Japan on Amazon Prime Video . The anime had three arcs titled "Itteki no Doku" (One Drop of Poison), "Erabareta Shi" (The Chosen Death), and "Magaru Sekai" (Twisted World).

Revoroot produced the anime, and Twin Engine was also credited for production.

The suspense story centers around Zen Seizaki, a prosecutor with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors' Office. While investigating illegal acts by a certain pharmaceutical company, Seizaki stumbles across a conspiracy over an election for an autonomous "new zone" established in western Tokyo.

Kodansha 's novel label Kodansha Taiga released the novels' first volume in 2015, followed by the second in 2016. The third and final volume shipped in November 2017. Nobuhide Takishita launched a manga adaptation of the novels in February 2019, and it ended with two volumes that both shipped in October 2019.

Nozaki wrote the script for the KADO - The Right Answer anime. His other novels include know and Fantasista Doll : Eve .

Sources: HIDIVE