Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu - Lost in Memories Smartphone Game Ends Service

Game to end service on May 12

TN,K,Re:ZERO2P ©SEGA

Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu - Lost in Memories

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

The official Twitter account of'ssmartphone game , based on the, announced on Tuesday that it will end service on May 12 at 11:00 a.m. JST. The game's staff determined that it would be difficult to provide satisfactory services in the future.

The game stopped new purchases of in-game currency Magic Stones on Tuesday. The game will start giving refunds on May 12 at 5:00 p.m. JST. The game will announce more details regarding refunds at a later date.

As a token of gratitude to the game's players, it will be easier to obtain characters, Magic Stones, and training materials until the service ends. There are still two new in-game events scheduled on March 14 and March 31. The game will announce the event details at a later date.

The game launched in Japan September 2020.

WHITE FOX produced the game's opening animation. Kenichi Kawamura , who worked as a storyboard artist on the first season of the anime, is storyboarding and directing the animation. Original light novel author Tappei Nagatsuki is supervising the project.

Players play as Subaru in the game, and follow the events of the anime. However, players can also make a different choice at "that time," leading to a different "what-if" storyline. Additionally, the game also features a new original story.

The Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu : Kinsho to Nazo no Seirei ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Forbidden Book and the Mysterious Spirit) browser game launched in July 2021. The game ended its service in July 2022.

The 25-episode first anime season of Nagatsuki's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll also streamed both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime's second season was delayed from April 2020 to July 2020. The season's second half premiered on AT-X in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.