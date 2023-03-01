Seven Seas Licenses 'Kingdom of Gold, Kingdom of Water,' 'The World's Fastest Level Up' Manga

© Nao Iwamoto, Shogakukan

Seven Seas Entertainment will release Nao Iwamoto 's Kingdom of Gold, Kingdom of Water ( Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni ) manga physically in November 2023. The company describes the manga:

Once upon a time, two countries who shared a border wouldn't stop squabbling over petty issues. Their spats eventually escalated into war...over an incident involving dog poop. Finally, the gods declared that both nations had to call a truce. The most beautiful girl in the Gold Kingdom would marry the smartest man in the Water Kingdom, paving the way to a new era of peace! When Sarah, a princess from the Gold Kingdom, meets a charming man named Naranbayar from the Water Kingdom, they decide to do what it takes to stop more pointless conflict between their countries–by pretending to be in love. Will their plan work? And what if real romantic feelings blossom between them?

Iwamoto launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Flowers shōjo manga magazine in October 2014, and Shogakukan published the manga's only book volume in 2016.

Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni topped the Female Readers list for the 2017 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. It was also nominated for the 10th Manga Taisho award in 2017.

The manga inspired an anime film titled Gold Kingdom and Water Kingdom . The "Animation Is Film Festival" screened the film's world premiere on October 21 in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The film opened on January 27 in Japan and earned 85,896,750 yen (about US$659,000) in its first three days.

A Cat From Our World and the Forgotten Witch

Isekai Neko to Fukigen no Majo

In her youth, Jeanne was a powerful witch who vanquished the evil Demon King and saved the world–but over time, the people she rescued have forgotten about her and her noble deeds. Now she is a short-spoken old woman, living by herself in a secluded forest...until she summons a cat from Earth to her home. The former city kitty is now the size of a giant, and must acclimate to this new world at Jeanne's side. Through eating the food Jeanne prepares, and offering a head for pats, can this furry feline soothe the loneliness of the forgotten witch?

will release's) manga physically in January 2024. The company describes the manga:

Kashiwaba launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits website in August 2021, where it is still ongoing. Shogakukan published the manga's third volume in November 2022.

Love, a Kitten, and a Salty Dog

Koi to Neko to Salty Dog

Okura is a tough veterinarian who works at Kinako Animal Hospital, right near the entertainment district. One day, a kind and earnest college student named Momo brings in a tiny kitten he found on the streets, and the two men grow closer as Okura helps Momo learn about cat parenthood. It isn't long until their conversations turn from petcare to their experiences with romance as Okura finds himself wanting to get to know Momo better. Will their relationship grow into something more with a kiss?

Love, a Kitten, and a Salty Dog (Koi to Neko to Salty Dog) manga physically and digitally in January 2024. The company describes the manga:

Nenko Nen published the manga in the 66th volume of Overlap 's LiQulle digital magazine in October 2021. Overlap published the manga's one compiled book volume in December 2022.

The World's Fastest Level Up

Sekai Saisoku no Level Up

It has been twenty years since dungeons began appearing all across the world, an incident that coincided with humanity receiving supernatural abilities–all of which turned everyday life into an adventure. When Amane Rin awakens to a unique skill called “Dungeon Teleporting,” the rules can't touch him anymore. This is the tale of how he races to become the world's strongest (and fastest-progressing) adventurer!

The World's Fastest Level Up (Sekai Saisoku no Level Up) manga physically and digitally in October 2023. The company describes the manga:

The manga is an adaptation of Nagato Yamata 's original light novels. Suzumi launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in June 2021. Kadokawa released the manga's third volume on January 26.

Yamata launched the serialization of the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2020. Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko label published the first print volume of the story in March 2021, with illustrations by fame. Kadokawa published the third novel volume in December 2021. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the novel series, and released the first novel volume on January 3.

Suzumi ended the manga adaptation of Kōhei Azano 's Tokyo Ravens light novel series in July 2017, and the 15th and final volume shipped in September 2017. Suzumi launched the manga in Shōnen Ace in 2010. BookWalker has released 11 volumes of the manga digitally in English.

Seven Seas Entertainment released Suzumi's eight-volume Venus Versus Virus manga in English. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that aired in 2007. ADV Films and later FUNimation Entertainment released the anime on DVD. Del Rey published Suzumi's one-volume Haridama Magical Cram School manga in English in 2008, as well as the two-volume Amefurashi: The Rain Goddess manga in 2009.

