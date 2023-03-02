Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Smartphone Game Delayed Again

Game delayed from spring to sometime within 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen : Phantom Parade

The official Twitter account for therole-playing game for iOS and Android announced on Thursday that the game has been delayed again from this spring to sometime before the end of the year in order to improve the quality.

The game had been previously delayed from 2022 to spring 2023 in order to "further improve the quality."

Sumzap is developing the smartphone game based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The game will be free-to-play with optional in-app purchases. Shueisha has revealed character visuals for Yūji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojō, and Kento Nanami, and stated more characters will also appear in the game.

Eve performs the theme song "Avant." Eve also performed the anime's first opening theme song "Kaikai Kitan."

The cast includes (pictured below from left to right):

Rina Satou as Saki Rindo

as Saki Rindo Kōtarō Nishiyama as Kaito Yūki

as Kaito Yūki Rikiya Koyama as Kensuke Nagino

Saki and Kaito are first-year students at the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School's Fukuoka branch school, and Kensuke is the branch school's president.

Akutami launched the manga in'smagazine in March 2018.published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its newmodel in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally.is also publishing the manga on itsservice.

Viz Media describes the first volume:

Although Yuji Itadori looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Research Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object. Little do they know the terror they'll unleash when they break the seal…

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

The anime will get a second season in 2023. The season will air for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime will adapt both the "Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu" arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc.

The Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022.