Makoto Shinkai, Golden Kamuy's Satoru Noda Win Agency for Cultural Affairs' Media Arts Awards

Awards ceremony takes place on March 9 in Tokyo

The Japanese government'sannounced the winners of the 73rd "Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Fine Arts Recommendation Awards" on Wednesday.) won an award in the Media Arts category, andcreatorwon a Newcomer Award in the same category.

The awards ceremony will be in Tokyo on March 9.

The Cabinet Minister Award winners in 11 categories will each receive a certificate and 300,000 yen (about US$2,200), and the Newcomer Award winners will each receive a certificate and 200,000 yen (about US$1,500).

Makoto Shinkai 's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) film opened at #1 on November 11 and sold 1.33 million tickets to earn 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days.

The film sold 38.7% more tickets and earned 47.4% more than Shinkai's acclaimed your name. film, which earned 1,277,960,000 yen (about US$12.51 million at the time) in its first three days. It also sold 14.8% more tickets and earned 14.4% more than Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You , marking the strongest opening three days of Shinkai's films.

Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom will screen the film worldwide except in Asia starting on April 12. The New York International Children's Film Festival (NYICFF) will screen the North American premiere.

launched themanga in'smagazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed it with an English dub . The second season premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation began streaming an English dub later that month. The third season premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation streamed an English dub .

The anime premiered its fourth season on Tokyo MX , YTV , Hokkaido Broadcasting, and BS11 on October 3, and on Channel neco on October 7. Amazon Prime began streaming the anime in Japan from October 3. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub .

The staff had delayed episodes 7-13 of the anime's fourth season (episodes 43-49 of the overall anime) due to the November 1 passing of an unnamed main staff member of the anime. The season will restart its broadcast on April 3 at 11:00 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11 with its first episode (overall episode 37 for the anime franchise ).

At last year's awards, game designer Hideo Kojima won the Cabinet Minister Award in the media fine arts category, while Ōoku: The Inner Chambers manga creator Fumi Yoshinaga won the Newcomer Award in the same category. Oscar-nominated film director Ryūsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car) also won the Newcomer Award in the film category.

Sources: Agency for Cultural Affairs, Comic Natalie