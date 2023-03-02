News
'Play it Cool, Guys' Live-Action Series Reveals Main Cast
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for the live-action series of Kokone Nata's Play It Cool, Guys (Cool Doji Danshi) manga revealed on Friday the main cast.
The series stars:
- Yuta Nakamoto (of the group NCT 127) as Hayate Ichikura
- Maito Fujioka as Shun Futami
- Dori Sakurada as Takayuki Mima
- Takumi Kawanishi (of the group JO1) as Sōma Shiki
The series will premiere on TV Tokyo on April 14.
Hiroaki Yuasa, Yuka Eda, and Akina Yanagi are directing the series. Hiroyuki Komine is writing the screenplay.
The manga's television anime adaptation premiered on TV Tokyo on October 10, and its second part premiered on January 2. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.
Yen Press is releasing the manga in English in full color, as it was originally released in Japan. The company describes the story:
Enter: a bunch of cool guys who look like they got that unapproachable swag. But let's be real—that's not the true them. They're just a bunch of dorks who've got the act down pat. So sit back, grab some popcorn and enjoy watching a bunch of goofy guys try to look cool all day every day. Play It Cool, Guys is a fun collection of stories featuring guys that are equal parts cool and equal parts adorably awkward.
Nata launched the manga in June 2019 on the Gangan pixiv website, where it is ongoing. The manga ranked #16th for the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook for its female readers list. The manga also placed seventh in pixiv and Nippon Shuppan Hanbai, Inc's "Web Manga General Election" in 2019.
Sources: Play It Cool, Guys live-action series' Twitter account, Comic Natalie