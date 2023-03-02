'Play it Cool, Guys' Live-Action Series Reveals Main Cast

The official Twitter account for the live-action series of Kokone Nata 's Play It Cool, Guys ( Cool Doji Danshi ) manga revealed on Friday the main cast.

The series stars:

Yuta Nakamoto (of the group NCT 127) as Hayate Ichikura

Maito Fujioka as Shun Futami

Dori Sakurada as Takayuki Mima

as Takayuki Mima Takumi Kawanishi (of the group JO1 ) as Sōma Shiki

The series will premiere on TV Tokyo on April 14.

Hiroaki Yuasa , Yuka Eda, and Akina Yanagi are directing the series. Hiroyuki Komine is writing the screenplay.

©那多ここね／SQUARE ENIX・ドラマ「クールドジ男子」製作委員会

©那多ここね／SQUARE ENIX・「クールドジ男子」製作委員会

TV Tokyo

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered onon October 10, and its second part premiered on January 2.is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English in full color, as it was originally released in Japan. The company describes the story:

Enter: a bunch of cool guys who look like they got that unapproachable swag. But let's be real—that's not the true them. They're just a bunch of dorks who've got the act down pat. So sit back, grab some popcorn and enjoy watching a bunch of goofy guys try to look cool all day every day. Play It Cool, Guys is a fun collection of stories featuring guys that are equal parts cool and equal parts adorably awkward.

Nata launched the manga in June 2019 on the Gangan pixiv website, where it is ongoing. The manga ranked #16th for the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook for its female readers list. The manga also placed seventh in pixiv and Nippon Shuppan Hanbai, Inc 's "Web Manga General Election" in 2019.