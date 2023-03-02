Queen Bee Perform Oshi no Ko Anime's Ending Theme Song

Staff to unveil song at AnimeJapan 2023 on March 25

©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

The staff for the television anime ofand'smanga announced on Thursday thatwill perform the ending theme song "Mephisto."

The staff will unveil the song at the AnimeJapan 2023 event on March 25.

Rie Takahashi stars in the series as the idol Ai.

Additional cast members are:

The anime will premiere on television in April, but an extended 90-minute version of the first episode will play in advance screenings at cinemas nationwide in Japan starting on March 17.

HIDIVE will stream the series.

) and) are directing the series at) is handling the series scripts.) is designing the characters.

YOASOBI will perform the opening theme song "Idol."

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).

The manga won first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021, and also won in the Best General Manga category in the 46th annual Kodansha Manga awards last year. The series was nominated for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize last year, and has also been nominated for the 14th and 15th Manga Taisho Awards. The manga ranked at #7 on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga has over 3 million copies in circulation.

