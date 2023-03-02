The Marginal Service TV Anime's Video Reveals More Staff, April 11 Premiere

The official website for The Marginal Service , Cygames ' new original television anime, unveiled a new promotional video and a new visual for the anime on Friday. The vidoe reveals more staff and the anime's April 11 premiere date, and it also previews the anime's opening theme song "Quiet explosion" by Mamoru Miyano .

© THE MARGINAL SERVICE PROJECT

The anime will premiere on NTV , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and TV Aichi on April 11, on BS NTV on April 12, and on TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting on April 15.

The new staff members include:

© THE MARGINAL SERVICE PROJECT

The cast includes:

Masayuki Sakoi ( Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online , A3! Season Autumn & Winter , Kamen no Maid Guy , Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious ) is directing the anime at Studio 3Hz . Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Saga of Tanya the Evil ) is in charge of series scripts, and Yoshio Kosakai ( Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online ) is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director.