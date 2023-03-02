News
The Marginal Service TV Anime's Video Reveals More Staff, April 11 Premiere
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for The Marginal Service, Cygames' new original television anime, unveiled a new promotional video and a new visual for the anime on Friday. The vidoe reveals more staff and the anime's April 11 premiere date, and it also previews the anime's opening theme song "Quiet explosion" by Mamoru Miyano.
The anime will premiere on NTV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and TV Aichi on April 11, on BS NTV on April 12, and on TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting on April 15.
The new staff members include:
- Art Design, Mechanical Design: Jyu Ishiguchi
- Kyōkaijin Design: Kōichi Hashimoto, Todoma.
- Design Works: Ryou Akizuki
- Graphic Art: Hirofumi Araki
- Art Director: e-caesar, Yukihiro Watanabe
- Color Key Artist: Makiko Kojima
- Compositing Director of Photography: Nobumasa Hanai (Anime Film)
- Editing: Gō Sadamatsu
- Music: Yūsuke Seo (Dark Gathering, Too Cute Crisis)
- Music Production: Giraffe Kick Studio
- Sound Director: Hajime Takakuwa
- Sound Effects: Yuusuke Inada
- Sound Production: dugout
The cast includes:
- Toshiyuki Morikawa as Zeno Stokes
- Mamoru Miyano as Brian Nightraider
- Tomokazu Sugita as Bolts Dexter
- Kouki Uchiyama as Peck Desmont (the squirrel)
- Kaori Nazuka as Lyra Candeyheart
- Yūichi Nakamura as Robin Timbert
- Hiro Shimono as Cyrus N. Kuga
- Shinichiro Miki as Theodore Tompson
- Yūma Uchida as Rubber Suit
Masayuki Sakoi (Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, A3! Season Autumn & Winter, Kamen no Maid Guy, Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious) is directing the anime at Studio 3Hz. Kenta Ihara (Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious, Saga of Tanya the Evil) is in charge of series scripts, and Yoshio Kosakai (Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online) is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director.
Sources: The Marginal Service anime's website, Comic Natalie