J-Novel Club Adds 6 Light Novels, 1 Manga, Arifureta Audiobook

J-Novel Club announced on Friday that it has licensed six new light novel series and one new manga. The company additionally announced it will release storywriter Ryo Shirakome and illustrator Takayaki 's Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest light novel series in audiobook form. Sound Cadence Studios will produce the audiobook with J-Novel Club .

The newly licensed titles include:

Earl and Fairy

Title:) light novel (a J-Novel Heart title)Author(s):(story),(illustrations)Release Date: March 3 (parts 1 and 2 of volume 1)Summary: Lydia Carlton is a fairy doctor who can see and communicate with fairies. When she embarks on a journey overseas to visit her father in London, she's kidnapped by a young man named Edgar Ashenbert who introduces himself as an earl and requests Lydia's aid in searching for a treasured sword that will prove his status. Although she finds his story dubious, Lydia agrees to work with him—if only because he's her first real client. Meanwhile, rumors of a heinous burglary abound, and the culprit seems to bear an uncanny resemblance to Edgar...A J-Novel Heart title launching today with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1!

Maseki Gourmet: Mamono no Chikara wo Tabeta Ore wa Saikyō!

Title:) light novelAuthor(s): Yuuki (story),(illustrations)Release Date: March 3 (parts 1 and 2 of volume 1)Summary: Following a mysterious gacha pull, an unlucky soul is reborn into a fantastical world as the young Ein Roundheart. He possesses a skill that allows him to break down poisonous substances—which is nowhere near as cool as his little brother's flashy combat skill! Ein does his best, but even so, his father and stepmother bypass him to proclaim their youngest son the heir to the household. And things only get more complicated from there.On the heels of a fateful encounter with a young girl named Krone, Ein and his mother are shunned by the family and decide to take refuge in her home kingdom...where Ein is suddenly declared the crown prince! This marks the beginning of a whole new life for Ein, and he's out to prove that he's worthy of the crown.Launching today with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1!

Fake Saint of the Year: You Wanted the Perfect Saint? Too Bad!

Title:) light novel (a J-Novel Heart title)Author(s):(story),(illustrations)Release Date: March 3 (parts 1 and 2)Summary: After yet another late night of playing his favorite dating sim, Fudou Niito—a self-proclaimed lazy NEET—suddenly wakes up to find himself inside the game! Stranger still, he hasn't been reincarnated as the main character, Verner, or as his beloved waifu, Eterna... Instead, he's Ellize, the absolutely awful fake saint who stole Eterna's rightful place and made her life a living hell!And so, Niito now has one goal: change the story to ensure the game's tragic heroine finally gets the happy ending she deserves! To do that, he'll have to play matchmaker for Verner and Eterna while also boosting the saint's popularity! Can this imposter scheme his way into a happy future for his favorite character?A J-Novel Heart title launching today with Parts 1 and 2!

Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord

Akuyaku Reijō Level 99: Watashi wa Ura Boss Desu ga Maō dewa Arimasen

Title:) light novel (a J-Novel Heart title)Author(s): Satori Tanabata (story), Tea (illustrations)Release Date: March 3 (parts 1 and 2 of volume 1)Summary: Yumiella Dolkness is your run-of-the-mill villainess in an otome RPG—except for the fact that she's also secretly the overpowered hidden boss. But Yumiella wasn't always Yumiella, you see. In her past life, she was nothing more than an introverted college student and devout gamer. So when she realizes that she's been reincarnated as a hidden boss, she's determined to steer clear of the protagonists and avoid her demise at their hands. All she wants is a nice, quiet life. Too bad when her gamer instincts kick in, Yumiella can't just ignore her awesome stats... A girl's gotta grind!So, with plenty of time on her hands before starting life at the academy, she gets a little carried away and maxes out her level at 99. And when everyone else finds out, they get the wrong idea about her power—now they think she's the Demon Lord! Is this OP villainess strong enough to win back the peaceful life she always wanted?!A J-Novel Heart title launching today with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1!

Only the Villainous Lord Wields the Power to Level Up

Ore dake Level ga Agaru Sekai de Akutoku Ryōshu ni Natteita

Title:) light novelAuthor(s):(story), raken (illustrations)Release Date: March 3 (parts 1 and 2 of volume 1)Summary: Ryuichi Hasegawa, the top player in a strategic medieval RPG, is granted a special “bonus” by the developer and reincarnated into the game world—not as the protagonist, but as the villainous lord Erhin Eintorian who dies in the prologue!This means Erhin's survival is a race against time, for his domain is set to be invaded by a hostile foreign power in just one day. In order to save himself, Erhin must use the leveling system that only he can access and his knowledge of the game to prepare his forces. The only hitch, of course, is that there's no way a villainous lord left a functioning military at his disposal! Can Erhin forestall the tragic fate scripted for him, or is he doomed to play out his own demise?Launching today with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1!

Make It Stop! I'm Not Strong... It's Just My Sword!

Yametekure, Warui no wa Ore Janakute Ken nan da......!

Title:) light novelAuthor(s): Manzi Manzi (story), Kabotya (illustrations)Release Date: March 10Summary: Crow Titus is the greatest hero in the land. He's gallant, brave, and adored by all—the perfect warrior. Or he would be if not for one minor detail: it's all an act! He'd like nothing more than to take it easy and live a quiet life, preferably with an above-average girlfriend and a significant amount of wealth.Unfortunately, his cursed blade takes control of his body in its quest for its favorite meal—souls. But thankfully, it prefers to feast on the wicked. So in order to keep his curse a secret (and his sword satiated), Crow must keep up the act as a hero and slay the dangerous aetherborn that have been plaguing humanity for a thousand years. Otherwise, his sword might turn its hunger on the innocent and turn Crow into a mass murderer!Launching March 10, 2023!

Title:) mangaAuthor(s):(manga),(original work),(orginal designs)Release Date: March 3 (chapter 1 of volume 1)Summary: An immensely powerful and ancient dragon, once worshipped as a god by humans but now only a myth in their eyes, wakes up one day to find a human girl poking around his lair. The infant is barely old enough to say her own name, but is quite confident in calling the dragon “Daddy”! Bewildered by the unexpected visitor, the dragon soon learns that returning her to human civilization isn't going to be an option...not yet, anyway.He quickly decides to raise the girl himself, determined to give her a happy life that will lead her back to human society when she is older—surely a simple task for a legendary being such as himself. All he needs to do now is find a place for her to sleep. And figure out where he is going to get clothes for her. And...wait, what do humans eat again?Based upon the light novel series of the same name! Launching today with Chapter 1 of Volume 1!

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.