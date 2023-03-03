Live-Action Downfall Film's Clip Streamed

Happinet revealed a new clip on Friday for the live-action film of Inio Asano 's Downfall ( Reiraku ) manga. The clip features Kaoru meeting the prostitute Yunbo.

©2023 浅野いにお・小学館／「零落」製作委員会

The film stars:

Takumi Saitou as protagonist Kaoru Fukusawa

Shuri as Chifuyu, a prostitute whom Kaoru meets

MEGUMI as Nozomi Machida, manga editor and Kaoru's wife

Tina Tamashiro as a girl whom Fukusawa was involved with during his rookie manga creator days

as a girl whom Fukusawa was involved with during his rookie manga creator days Yumi Adachi as Kari Makiura, the popular manga creator whom Nozomi oversees

as Kari Makiura, the popular manga creator whom Nozomi oversees Rio Yamashita as Nao Tomita, a young, self-centered, ambitious manga assistant

as Nao Tomita, a young, self-centered, ambitious manga assistant Kazunari Tosa as Kondō, Fukusawa's assistant

as Kondō, Fukusawa's assistant Takashi Nagazumi (Hanaregumi) as Fukusawa's editor, who gets mad at him when his manga doesn't sell

Yū Nobue as Yunbo, a prostitute

The film will open in Japan on March 17. Naoto Takenaka (live-action Zokki ) is directing the film. Yutaka Kuramochi is writing the screenplay. Django Film is producing the film. Nikkatsu and Happinet Phantom Studio are distributing. Miracle Voice is handling the advertising. The Dresscodes will perform the film's theme song "Doremi."

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

In this realistic view into the manga industry, selling copies is the only thing that matters. So what if your first series just ended and you have no idea how to start the next one, your marriage is breaking up, your pure love of manga has been destroyed by the cruel reality of the industry and nothing seems to fill the sucking void inside you… Find the secret combo for a new hit manga series and everything will be okay. Right?

Asano ( Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction , Solanin , Goodnight Punpun ) launched the manga in Big Comic Superior in March 2017, and ended it in July 2017. The manga's single compiled book volume shipped in November 2017.

