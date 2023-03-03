My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax Game's Bundled OVA Previewed in 2nd Promo Video

Game releases on April 27 for PS4, Switch

MAGES. began streaming a second promotional video on Friday for the new original video anime ( OVA ) that it will bundle on Blu-ray Disc as a bonus with Yahari Game Demo Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan , the latest game based on Wataru Watari 's My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected ( Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. ) light novel series.

The game will release for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on April 27. The OVA is titled "Dakara, Shishunki wa Owarazu ni, Seishun wa Tsuzuiteiku." (Like I Said, Adolescence Will Not End and Youth Will Continue).

MAGES. is developing the new game, which is based on the Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax ) anime.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax ( Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan ), the third television anime season based on the novels, premiered in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series for release outside Asia, and streamed it on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll . HIDIVE is also streaming an English dub for the series.

The novels previously inspired two anime seasons, which Crunchyroll streamed under the titles My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU and My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO! . Sentai Filmworks licensed and released both seasons on home video in North America.

The novels also previously inspired several game projects. The first game, Yahari Game demo Ore no Seishun Love Come ga Machigatteiru. , shipped for the PlayStation Vita in September 2013. The second game, Yahari Game demo Ore no Seishun Love Come ga Machigatteiru. Zoku , shipped for the PS Vita in October 2016. Both games came with limited editions that bundled an OVA episode. 5pb. released both games for the PlayStation 4 in a single bundle in October 2017.

Yen Press is releasing the novel series and Naomichi Io 's My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected @ comic manga adaptation in English.