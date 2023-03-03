Netflix Adds Mononoke Anime with English Dub/Sub

12-episode anime premiered in 2007

is streaming theanime in Japanese with English subtitles as well as with an English and Spanish

The Mononoke anime premiered in 2007 and aired for 12 episodes. The series is a spinoff of the Ayakashi - Samurai Horror Tales anime. Specifically, it follows the medicine seller from the "Bakeneko" (Goblin Cat) arc. The Mononoke anime has five arcs, the last of which is titled "Bakeneko."

Kenji Nakamura directed the television anime at Toei Animation , and Takashi Hashimoto designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music.

The anime previously streamed on Crunchyroll , but is currently available on other streaming services such as The Roku Channel. New Video Group released the series on DVD in North America in 2014.

Discotek will release the series on Blu-ray Disc with all 12 episodes in HD. The release will include Japanese audio with English subtitles, as well as an English dub that Discotek noted is "rarely-seen" and of unknown origin, but was granted to them by the license holder.

The anime is getting a new film. The film has been delayed, after being slated to premiere this year.

The staff will announce the new release date and the new cast this summer. Takahiro Sakurai will no longer reprise the role of the protagonist the Medicine Seller as originally planned.

Kenji Nakamura will return to direct the Mononoke film, with production at Twin Engine .

