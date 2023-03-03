Okashiratsuki's Mizu Sahara Launches New Manga

Sahara's Hanechin to Bukki no Okosama Shinryо̄roku manga launches on March 25

Mizu Sahara

Hanechin to Bukki no Okosama Shinryо̄roku

The April issue of'smagazine revealed on February 25 thatwill launch a new manga titled(Hanechin and Bukki's Children Medical Record) in the magazine's next issue on March 25.

The manga is about Haneda, who suddenly becomes a single father after losing his wife. At a train ride, Haneda's son suddenly falls ill. Confused and lost with what to do, a young man wearing strange make-up calls out to him. A story about family ties, and pediatric medicine begins.

Sahara's most recent Okashiratsuki manga (pictured right) ended in June 2021. The manga launched in Monthly Comic Zenon in March 2018. Coamix published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in July 2021.

Sahara adapted Makoto Shinkai 's The Voices of a Distant Star and The Place Promised in Our Early Days into manga. Tokyopop released the former in North America in 2006. Sahara's My Girl manga inspired a live-action television series in 2009. Sahara also drew the Same Cell Organism , The Day I Become a Butterfly , Himeyuka & Rozione's Story , and Tengu-Jin manga under the name Sumomo Yumeka . Digital Manga Publishing released the Same Cell Organism and The Day I Become a Butterfly boys-love manga in 2006 and 2007, respectively. Aurora Publishing, Inc. released Tengu-Jin in 2009, while Yen Press released Himeyuka & Rozione's Story in 2010.

Sahara and Michiharu Kusunoki ended Kami-sama no Joker in November 2016 and the third and final volume of the manga shipped in January 2017.

