Crunchyroll Adds Music Videos, Full-Length Concerts in Partnership with Sony Music

Company to add "thousands" of music videos, 100+ concerts

Crunchyroll announced on Saturday during the red carpet for the Crunchyroll Anime Music Awards that it has added music streaming to its paid subscription service in the form of short-form music videos and full-length concerts. The company is partnering with Sony Music Entertainment (SME) to license SMEJ's content outside of Japan.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

Subscribers of any of the streaming platform's premium plans will have access to its music streaming services.

The new music library will feature "thousands" of short-form music videos and over 100 full-length live concerts of various artists including Aimer , ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION , LiSA , and Hiroyuki Sawano .

The service will also include features such as music video curation, artist listing page, and search integration. Crunchyroll will also launch a dedicated music landing page in the future.



Source: Press release