Sankaku Head Ends Heisei Shōnen Dan Manga on March 9

Manga about young man who travels back in time to his childhood launched in November 2021

Heisei Shōnen Dan

revealed on Twitter on Thursday that he will end themanga in this year's 15th issue of'smagazine on March 9.

Sankaku Head launched the manga in Weekly Young Jump in November 2021. The manga's second volume shipped on August 19 and the third and fourth volumes will ship on April 18.

The manga centers on Dan Ōtaka, a young man living in Japan's Reiwa era (which started in 2019). He's not making any progress, with life, a job, and human relationships, and everyday life feels somewhat difficult for him. He finds he wishes to go back to his happy childhood. When he returns home to his parents' house in Yamanashi prefecture, he comes across an old box of toys, and at that moment he is struck by lightning. When he wakes up, he is back in the Heisei era (1989-2019) as a child.

Sankaku Head 's Made in Hikkomuse (or Maid in Hikkomuse ) manga debuted in Weekly Young Jump in November 2018, and ended in its seventh volume, which shipped in January 2021. The manga creator also drew a three-chapter manga titled Ore no Yome no Yome no Ore (My Wife's Wife's Me), which launched in February 2021.

Sankaku Head launched the original Himouto! Umaru-chan manga in Weekly Young Jump in 2013 (after running an earlier two-chapter Himouto! Umaru-chan ! version in Miracle Jump in 2012), and ended it in November 2017. Shueisha shipped the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume in December 2017. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English.

The manga also inspired the Akita Imokko! Ebina-chan , Himouto! Umaru-chan S , and Himouto! Umaru-chan SS spinoff manga.

Sankaku Head launched the Himouto! Umaru-chan G manga in Weekly Young Jump in November 2017, and ended it in April 2018.

The main manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series in July 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks licensed the series for home video.

Himouto! Umaru-chan R , the second anime season based on the manga, premiered in Japan in October 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the sequel and streamed it on Amazon 's now-defunct Anime Strike service in the United States.