The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far Anime's 3rd Promo Video Reveals Opening Theme, April 2 Debut

The staff of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far , the television anime of Yashu 's Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World ( Tensei Kizoku no Isekai Bōken Roku ) light novels, revealed the show's third promotional video on Sunday. The video reveals that Aya Uchida is performing the show's opening theme song "Preview." The video also reveals that the anime will premiere on April 2 on Tokyo MX and BS11 .

Crunchyroll will stream the series.

© 夜州/一二三書房・自重を知らない製作委員会

The previously announced cast includes: (character name romanizations not confirmed)

Noriyuki Nakamura ( Zumomo to Nupepe , Shoot! Goal to the Future ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared and Magic Bus . Ayumu Hatori is a producer on the anime. Mo and nini are credited for the original character designs. Natsuko Takahashi ( Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 , Farewell, My Dear Cramer ) is in charge of the series scripts. Eri Tokugawa ( Ameiro Cocoa Series Ame-con!! ) is designing the characters. MICHIRU ( Ascendance of a Bookworm ) is composing the music, and Ryousuke Naya is the sound director. 7LAND performs the ending theme song "Nanairo no E no Gu de" (With Seven Colors of Paint).

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing nini 's manga adaptation of the novels, and it describes the story:

After dying in the act of stopping a crime in modern Japan, our hero is reincarnated as Cain von Silford, third son of a noble family in a world of swords and sorcery. In his new life, all children receive a blessing from the gods...but Cain is unexpectedly blessed with an absolutely enormous, over-the-top cornucopia of magical powers. If his dream of traveling the world as a free spirit is to come true, he can't reveal too much of his potential to the wrong people. A light-hearted, escapist adventure in another world begins!

Yashu began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in October 2016. Hifumi Shobo began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Mo in June 2017. The artist nini launched the novels' manga adaptation on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in March 2018.

Source: Press release