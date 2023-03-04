Vampire Dies in No Time Manga Takes Another 1-Month Break

Manga to go on hiatus from March 30 through April 27 with return on May 11

The official Twitter account for Itaru Bonnoki 's The Vampire Dies in No Time ( Kyūketsuki Sugu Shinu ) manga revealed on Friday that the manga will take a break and will not appear in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine from the 18th issue on March 30 through the combined 22nd/23rd issues on April 27. The manga will resume in the magazine's 24th issue on May 11.

The manga took three breaks last year, several of which were due to the author's health.

The gag manga centers on Dralc, a vampire who is feared as he is rumored to be invincible. The vampire hunter Ronaldo goes to Dralc's castle after hearing that Dralc has kidnapped a child. But when Ronaldo arrives at the castle, he finds that Dralc keeps dying over every small thing and turning to dust. Dralc's true nature is that of the weakest vampire of them all.

Manga creator Bonnoki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015. Akita Shoten published the manga's 24th compiled book volume on February 8.

The anime adaptation's first season premiered in Japan in October 2021 and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The first season had 12 episodes. The second season premiered on January 9. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll .

The manga is inspiring a "hyper casual game" app temporarily titled Sugu Shinu! (Die Instantly!) for iOS and Android in 2023. The game app will also release in English overseas.