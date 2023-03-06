Anime Boston 2023 Hosts Hybrid Thoughts Members Paranom, Aztech

Event takes place at Hynes Convention Center in Boston on April 7-9

The organizers of theconvention announced on Saturday that the convention's 2023 event will host musicians Paranom and Aztech from the musical group

The members of the Boston-based hip-hop group Hybrid Thoughts have worked on tracks for the background scores of anime such as Jujutsu Kaisen , Dr. Stone , BEASTARS , SAKUGAN , and Blood Blockade Battlefront . The founder of the group Kirk "Aztech" Yi released a solo album on September 9 titled Green 21 .

The event will take place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston from April 7 through April 9. The 2023 event will also host manga creator and illustrator Shiu Yoshijima.

Anime Boston 2022 took place from May 27-May 29.

The 2021 event, which was originally scheduled for April 2021, was canceled. The 2020 event, which was scheduled for that April, was also canceled. Those who had pre-registered for the 2020 event had their registrations transferred to the 2021 event, and those memberships were transferred to the 2022 event.



