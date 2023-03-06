Bokura no Sennen to Kimi ga Shinu Made no 30-ka Kan Project's Stage Play, Film Reveals Cast, Debut Dates

September stage play, fall live-action film to feature same 3 main cast members

The "Bokura no Sennen Project" — the Bokura no Sennen to Kimi ga Shinu Made no 30-ka Kan (Our Millennium and the 30 Days Until You Die) multimedia project involving a manga, live-action film, and stage play — announced the cast, visuals, and debut date for both the live-action film and stage play on Monday.

The stage play (left in image above) will run at Club eX at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel in Tokyo from September 8 to 18, and at the TT Hall at Cool Japan Park in Osaka from September 22 to 24. The live-action film (right) will open this fall. Toei is streaming a teaser trailer for the film (below).

The project centers on three individuals: a girl named Towa, who continuously reincarnates throughout the ages, and two immortal men named Sōsuke and Mitsukage. The story spans a thousand years, beginning in the Heian era. A certain event takes Towa's life, but grants Sōsuke and Mitsukage their immortality. Trapped forever in their despair, they are doomed to see Towa reincarnate and die, reliving their last 30 days together for eternity.

The live-action film and stage play will feature the same cast for the three main characters. Yūdai Tatsumi will play Sōsuke. Bunichi Hamanaka will play Mitsukage. Sakurako Konishi will play Mai, a reincarnation of Towa. Katsuhide Suzuki is directing the stage play, while Takeo Kikuchi is directing the film.

Manga creator duo naked ape launched the manga for the project in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in June 2021. The manga's story is set from the Heian era to the Taisho era. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2022.

The manga creator duo consists of Otoh Saki and Tomomi Nakamura .

Viz Media published 13 volumes of naked ape 's Switch manga from its original 2002-2008 run. The manga inspired a two-episode video anime series in 2008 and 2009.

