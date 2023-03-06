Caste Heaven's Chise Ogawa Launches New Manga on April 4

The April issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine announced on Friday that Chise Ogawa ( Caste Heaven ) will launch a new manga titled Blood Night Market in the magazine's May issue on April 4.

Image via Chise Ogawa's Twitter account © Chise Ogawa, Kadokawa

The manga's story is set in Blood Night town, a place where vampires seeking blood and humans looking for blood buyers gather. Sotetsu, a human who is branded as "wasted blood," or a blood that no one wants, works for an organization that cracks down on vampires' illegal activities, called the Blood Control Bureau. One day, Sotetsu meets a mysterious vampire who claims to be a food (or blood) connoisseur. A suspenseful battle of courtship and salvation begins.

Ogawa recently launched the vs.LOVE manga in Libre Publishing 's Be x Boy magazine in June 2022, and its first compiled book volume published in November 2022.

Ogawa previously drew the Caste Heaven manga, which launched in Be x Boy in 2014, and ended in 2021. Libre Publishing released the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in October 2021.

SuBLime licensed the manga, and released the eighth volume on January 10.

The manga inspired a smartphone game that launched in April 2019.

Source: Young Ace April issue



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.