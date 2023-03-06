Daruma Matsuura Works on New Project About Kaijū

Matsuura's Taiyō to Tsuki no Hagane manga also "about 30% done"

Manga creator Daruma Matsuura revealed on Yomiuri TV 's Kawashima Yamauchi no Manga Numa program on Saturday that she is working on a new project focused on kaijū (monsters). She did not specify a medium for the new work. She also noted that her Taiyō to Tsuki no Hagane (The Steel of Sun and Moon) manga is "about 30% done."

Matsuura launched the Taiyō to Tsuki no Hagane manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in June 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's fifth compiled volume in Japan in October 2022. Toshiki Mizutani and Noboru Hisayama are supervisors on the series.

The manga features a large-scale story stretching from Japan's Tenpō era (1830-1844) to the Bakumatsu period (mid-late 1800s) and beyond. The manga centers on the low-ranking samurai Kōnosuke Ryūdo. His late parents' wish was for him to live as a splendid samurai, but there is a certain reason that he cannot rise further in the ranks.

Matsuura launched her Kasane manga in Evening in April 2013 as her debut work, and ended it in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 14th and final volume in September 2018. The manga was nominated for the Kodansha Manga Awards and the Manga Taisho Award in 2015.

Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga digitally in English in 2017. The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation that had its first screening at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland in July 2018 and won the audience award in the international competition category. The film opened in Japan in September 2018 at #9.

Source: Kawashima Yamauchi no Manga Numa TV program