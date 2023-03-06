Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Anime Crosses US$10.1 Million in Opening Weekend in U.S.

Film screened in 1,780 theaters over weekend

© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen

reported on Sunday that "World Tour Jōei: Kimetsu no Yaiba Jōgen Shūketsu, Soshite Katanakaji no Sato e" (World Tour Screenings: Demon Slayer: The Upper Ranks Gather and Onward to the Swordsmith Village), the theatrical screenings of the upcoming ) television anime, crossed US$10.1 million in earnings in 1,780 theaters in its opening weekend in the United States.

According to Box Office Mojo, the screenings earned an estimated US$4,220,412 on Friday, US$3,447,394 on Saturday, and US$2,450,000 on Sunday for a three-day estimated total of US$10,117,806. The film ranked at #4 in the United States for the weekend, and now has a worldwide gross of US$35,082,046.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend in Japan, selling 813,000 tickets and earning 1,158,765,410 yen (about US$8.75 million) in its first three days.

The screenings opened on February 3 in 418 theaters in Japan. The film began screening in MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema on February 25.

The screenings include episodes 10 and 11 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc , as well as the first Swordsmith Village Arc episode. The screenings will play in theaters in over 95 countries and territories.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc will premiere on television on April 9 with a one-hour special.

Director Haruo Sotozaki , character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima , the animation studio ufotable , and the main cast are all returning for the new arc.

