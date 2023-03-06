Kenji Taira's Tama King Manga Ends

Animal gag manga launched in February 2022

Tama King

The April issue of'smagazine published on Friday the final chapter of'smanga.

The animal gag manga centers on a Japanese domestic cat, who suddenly appears in the African savannah, where the "survival of the fittest," and "the weak gets preyed on" rules exist. The cat suddenly declares "I am the rules," and defies the conventions of the savannah.

Saikyō Jump published a one-shot version of the manga in October 2021, and the manga started its full serialization in the magazine in February 2022. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2022.

Taira launched the Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals ( Rock Lee no Seishun Full-Power Ninden ) manga in Saikyō Jump in 2010, and ended it in July 2014. Shueisha published seven compiled book volumes for the manga.

The manga inspired the 51-episode Naruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals anime series in 2012-2013, which Crunchyroll and Viz Media both streamed as it aired.

Taira also drew the three-volume Naruto: Chibi Sasuke's Sharingan Legend ( Uchiha Sasuke no Sharingan Den ) manga. Viz Media published the manga digitally and in print. Taira also drew the four-volume Boruto : Saikyo Dash Generations manga.

