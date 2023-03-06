News
Live-Action Our Dining Table Series Reveals More Cast, New Visual
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the live-action series adaptation of Mita Ori's Our Dining Table (Bokura no Shokutaku) manga revealed more cast and a new visual for the series on Monday.
The new cast includes:
- Ryūji Harada as Minoru and Tane's father Kōshi Ueda
- Seika Furuhata as Yutaka's coworker Rei Ōhata
- Tomohiro Ichikawa as Yutaka's older brother Yūki Hozumi
- Tetsuji from the comedian duo Shampoo Hat as the boss of a ramen store where Minoru works part time
- Shiori Tamada as Mnoru's ex-girlfriend Nao
- Yō Hasegawa as Minoru and Tane's mother Konoha Ueda
The series will premiere in Japan on April 6 on the BS-TBS channel.
The main cast includes:
- Atsuhiro Inukai as Yutaka Hozumi
- Hiroki Iijima as Minoru Ueda
- Kūga Maeyama as Tane Ueda
Yūho Ishibashi, Kashо̄ Iizuka, and Naho Kamimura are directing the series, and are writing the script with Yumi Shimoa.
Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Eating around other people is a struggle for salaryman Yutaka, despite his talent for cooking. All that changes when he meets Minoru and Tane—two brothers, many years apart in age—who ask him to teach them how to make his delicious food! Yutaka soon finds himself having a change of heart as he looks forward to the meals they share together.
The series debuted in Gentosha's Rutile magazine in 2016, and its single compiled book volume shipped in January 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga in December 2019.
Sources: Our Dining Table live-action series' website and Twitter account, Comic Natalie