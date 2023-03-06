Summoned to Another World... Again?! Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, Key Visual

Anime premieres on April 8

The official website for the television anime of Kazuha Kishimoto 's Isekai Shōkan wa Nidome Desu (Summoned to Another World... Again?!) light novel series revealed the anime's second promotional video and key visual on Monday. The video previews the show's opening theme song.

The series will premiere on the " Animazing !!!" programming block on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV, TV Asahi , and 22 other stations on April 8 at 26:00 (effectively, April 9 at 2:00 a.m.). It will also run on BS11 .

As previously announced, Shunichi Toki plays protagonist Setsu in the anime. The other cast members include: (character name romanizations not confirmed)

episode director) is directing the anime at is supervising the series scripts. episode animation director) is designing the characters.

S.S.NiRVERGE∀ is performing the opening theme song "Continue Distortion." Idol group Maybe Me is performing the ending theme song "Be ambitious!!!"

The novels and manga center on a man who was summoned to another world to become a warrior, and he saved the world. As a result, he became very popular, and he is happily living his life as a normie in this new world. However, one day he gets caught in a trap, and is deported back to his original world as a baby. When he grows up and is in high school, he is summoned once again to the other world.

Kishimoto launched the novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in 2015, and the main series ended in 2016. Kishimoto also wrote several epilogue chapters for the series between February 2017 and October 2020.

Futabasha published the first print novel volume with illustrations by Shimahara in October 2015, and published the fifth and final volume in July 2017.

Arashiyama launched a manga adaptation on Futabasha 's Web Comic Action site in July 2018. The manga is ongoing, and Futabasha will publish its ninth compiled book volume on March 30. Coolmic is releasing the manga in English digitally under the title Summoned to Another World... Again?! .