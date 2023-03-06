Yen Press Begins Simulpub of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Manga

Chapters 92-95 launch on digital platforms on March 7

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun

announced on Monday that it will begin publishing chapters of's) manga simultaneously with the Japanese releases. The company will launch chapters 92-95 on digital platforms on March 7.

The manga's 99th and most recent chapter launched last month in Japan.

Aida launched the manga in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine in 2014. Square Enix shipped the manga's 19th compiled book volume on February 27. Yen Press released the 17th volume on February 21.

Yen Press is releasing the manga digitally and physically, and it describes the story:

"Hanako-san, Hanako-san...are you there?" At Kamome Academy, rumors abound about the school's Seven Mysteries, one of which is Hanako-san. Said to occupy the third stall of the third floor girls' bathroom in the old school building, Hanako-san grants any wish when summoned. Nene Yashiro, an occult-loving high school girl who dreams of romance, ventures into this haunted bathroom...but the Hanako-san she meets there is nothing like she imagined! Kamome Academy's Hanako-san...is a boy!

The manga's first anime adaptation premiered in Japan in January 2020. The show had 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series with an English dub and with English subtitles.

The anime's official website announced in December that the anime project is "restarting."

Source: Press release



