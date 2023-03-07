Blue Lock Stage Play Unveils Theme Song Artist, Visuals

performs theme song for play opening in May

The official Twitter account for the stage play adaptation of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock soccer manga revealed on Wednesday that Kradness is performing the theme song. The account also unveiled a key visual and photos of the cast in costume:

The play will run at Osaka's Sankei Hall Breeze on May 4-7, 2023, and at Tokyo's Sunshine Theater on May 11-14, 2023. Ryōhei Takenaka (seen below) stars as protagonist Yoichi Isagi.

Other cast members include Nobunaga Satō as Meguru Bachira, Shōta Matsuda as Rensuke Kunigami, and Ryō Saeki as Hyoma Chigiri.

Naohiro Ise is directing and writing the stage play.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in Kodansha 's 45th annual Manga Awards last year.

The manga is inspiring a television anime that premiered on October 8 and is ongoing. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs, and started streaming the anime's English dub on October 22.