New Akuma Kun Anime Series Reveals Fall Netflix Premiere

The official Twitter account for the(Kintarō Birth: The Mystery of Gegege) anime film revealed on Wednesday that the upcoming anime series project of'smanga will debut onsimultaneously worldwide this fall.

Netflix describes the story:

Akuma Kun is the story of a boy trying create a society where humanity realizes it's true potential and lives happily, with the help of some unlikely allies

The new anime's story is set over three decades after the 1989-990 anime's story. Yūko Mita and Toshio Furukawa are returning from the previous anime to voice Akuma I / Shingo Umoregi and Mephisto II, respectively. Furukawa will also play Mephisto III. Yuuki Kaji will voice the protagonist, Akuma II / Ichirō Umoregi.

The anime is part of four "big projects" commemorating the 100-year anniversary of Shigeru Mizuki 's birth. Mizuki passed away in 2015 at 93 years old. Another project is the Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo (Kintarō Birth: The Mystery of Gegege) anime film, which will also open this fall.

Akuma Kun

) is theanime project's chief director, while) is the series director. Sato previously directedanime and its two films in 1989-1990.(2018) is overseeing the series scripts.

The manga previously inspired a television anime in 1989-1990. Two anime films premiered in 1989 and 1990. The new anime is the first new one in 33 years. The manga also inspired several live-action adaptations.

Mizuki drew the original manga in 1963-1964, and he drew several other series in the franchise in the 1970s and 1980s. The manga follows the titular "Akuma-kun," a boy who uses the powers of demons to help the world stay at peace.

