Rock Band sumika Cancels Concerts, Delays 10th Anniversary Documentary After Guitarist's Death

Band's mini-album releases on March 15 as scheduled

The official website for the rock bandannounced on Tuesday the cancellation of the band's upcoming concerts and scheduled performances, and the delay of the screening of the band's 10th anniversary film documentary.

The band's sumika [camp session] 『Sugar Salt Pepper Green』Release Party at Billboard Live concerts — which are scheduled on March 20, 24, and 25 — are all canceled. Details for ticket refunds are posted on the band's website. The band's performance at the Okayama: CONVEX Okayama (EIGHT BALL FESTIVAL 2023) on April 2 is also canceled.

The screenings of the 『 sumika 』～10th Anniversary THE MOVIE～ film documentary — which was scheduled on April 8, 9, and 10 — are all postponed. Tickets that were reserved in advance through the band's fan club will all be invalid.

The band's " sumika ［camp session］『Sugar Salt Pepper Green』" mini-album will release on March 15 as scheduled.

The band had planned to host its solo 10th anniversary concert in Yokohama on May 14, but there are no details yet whether the event will go ahead as planned.

The band's staff added that they are currently adjusting the schedule after April 2, and will announce more details as soon as everything is final.

The band's guitarist Junnosuke Kuroda passed away on February 23. He was 34.

The four members of sumika all hail from Kawasaki City in Kanagawa prefecture, and formed the band in May 2013.

The group has performed theme songs for the Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku , Pretty Boy Detective Club , A Couple of Cuckoos , and Mix: Meisei Story television anime. Additionally, the band has performed theme songs for the I want to eat your pancreas and My Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- anime films.