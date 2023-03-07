Staff to reveal more info on March 16 during online screening of 1st new film

The official website for the Mr. Osomatsu anime franchise revealed on Monday the title of the franchise 's second new anime film scheduled for release this year. The second anime film is titled, Osomatsu-san: Tamashii no Takoyaki Party to Densetsu no Otomari-kai ( Mr. Osomatsu : The Soul's Takoyaki Party and the Legendary Sleepover Party).

© 赤塚不二夫／おそ松さん製作委員会

Mr. Osomatsu

The anime film's staff will reveal more details for the second film during an online screening of the first movie,: The Hipipo Tribe and the Glistening Fruit) (image right), on March 16 on the mahocast streaming platform, at 7:00 p.m. JST. Aside from the screening of the first film, the stream will also feature video clips of the sextuplets doing different game challenges. The stream will be available for viewing until March 19 at 11:59 p.m. JST.

The Mr. Osomatsu anime franchise announced in June 2021 that it will get two new anime films with limited theater screenings in Japan in 2022 and 2023.

The Osomatsu-san ~Hipipo-Zoku to Kagayaku Kajitsu~ anime film premiered in Japan in July 2022.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime is inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The franchise also includes three anime seasons, an earlier anime film, various anime shorts, and a live-action film.

