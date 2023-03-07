Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Manga Ends in 6th Volume

6th, final volume to release in winter 2024

© Itsuki Nanao, Square Enix

Majo no Tabitabi

The fifth compiled book volume of's) manga (image right), the adaptation of's light novel series of the same title, revealed on Tuesday that the manga will end with its sixth volume. The sixth and final volume will release in winter 2024.

Nanao launched the manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga UP! app in November 2018.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the series, and will publish the manga's fourth volume in English on June 20. The company describes the manga's story:

A gentle and beguiling tale of a young witch's travels, based on a best-selling light novel series. Ever since she was a little girl reading books of magic and adventure, Elaina has dreamed of following in the footsteps of her childhood idol, the witch Nique, and living a life of travel. Now a full-fledged witch herself, Elaina sets off on a journey without a destination, wandering far and wide to see the world. With each new place she sees and person she meets, Elaina's world grows a little bit richer.

Manga UP! 's global app and site are also publishing the manga in English.

SB Creative published the first light novel in April 2016. The company will publish the novel's 20th volume on March 14, and the 21st volume on October 13. The novel series ranked at #9 on the 2018 Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! list, and at #6 on the 2019 list.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and will release the 10th volume on March 21, and 11th volume on July 18.

The light novel inspired an anime adaptation, which premiered in October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and started streaming an English dub in December 2020.