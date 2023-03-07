Yuu Minamoto Ends Haken no Ninja Akabane Manga

Manga about office employee assigned to division full of beautiful modern-day ninjas launched in 2019

Haken no Ninja Akabane

published the final chapter of the(Temp Ninja Akabane) manga on's Manga Cross website on Monday.

The manga centers on Yutaka Irodori, a salaryman who is transferred to his confectionery sweets company's dead-end division, nicknamed the "Akabane Division" after its division head. When Yutaka heads there, he finds that all of the temp office workers there are beautiful ladies, and also modern-day ninjas, including the daughter of the division head, Akane Akabane. Yutaka soon finds himself manipulated and toyed with by Akane and the rest of the ladies.

Minamoto launched the manga in Manga Cross in July 2019. Akita Shoten published the manga's third compiled book volume in June 2022.

Tokyopop published Minamoto's Samurai Harem: Asu no Yoichi manga in North America, while Sentai Filmworks and Section23 Films released the Asu no Yoichi! anime. Minamoto and Bamboo Blade writer Masahiro Totsuka launched their Haru Polish manga about a high-school girl in a swordfighting club in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine in 2011, and ended it in November 2012.

Source: Manga Cross