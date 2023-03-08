Blue Giant Anime Film Sells Over 350,000 Tickets

New clip of protagonist jazz trio playing original piece to mark milestone

The staff for the anime film of Shinichi Ishizuka 's Blue Giant manga announced on Thursday that the film has sold over 350,000 tickets. The film opened in Japan on February 17 and earned 116,561,020 yen (about US$867,600) in its first three days. As of March 5, the film has earned a cumulative total of 487,593,970 yen (about US$3.58 million),

To commemorate the milestone, the film's official website is streaming a clip featuring the in-story trio JASS playing their piece "N.E.W.," with Dai improvising a saxophone solo while pianist Yukinori and drummer Tamada comp.

Blue Giant

Blue Giant Supreme

directed the film at studio. The editor of the manga and the story director for the manga wrote the screenplay. The film is being distributed.

World-renowned pianist Hiromi Uehara composed the original music that the film's in-story jazz trio JASS performs, and also played the piano for the character Yukinori Sawabe. Saxophonist Tomoaki Baba played the saxophone for the character Dai. Shun Ishiwaka , the drummer of the Millennium Parade band, played drums for Shunji Tamada.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing Ishizuka's 10-volume Blue Giant manga series as five omnibus volumes, and it describes the story:

Miyamoto Dai, a student with a taste for basketball, changes his life the first time he sees a live jazz performance. The incredible music strikes a chord deep inside him, and he immediately decides to dedicate himself to the saxophone. He has no skills, no formal training, and no idea what he's up against, but his obsession drives him to play that instrument day after day. Will passion be enough to become the player of his dreams? This award-winning manga from Shinichi Ishizuka , compiled into five omnibus volumes for its English debut, is a pitch-perfect drama about the power of music.

Ishizuka ( Gaku - Minna no Yama ) launched the manga in Big Comic in May 2013, and ended it in August 2016. The manga was nominated for the eighth Manga Taisho Awards in 2015, as well as the ninth awards in 2016. The manga won the Grand Prize in the Manga Division of the 20th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2017.

Ishizuka then launched Blue Giant Supreme sequel manga in Big Comic in September 2016, and ended it in April 2020. The manga had 10 volumes.

Ishizuka launched a new sequel manga titled Blue Giant Explorer in Big Comic in May 2020.