Crayon Shin-chan Anime Gets Collaboration Episode with Shin Kamen Rider Film

The Crayon Shin-chan anime will get a collaboration episode with Hideaki Anno 's Shin Kamen Rider live-action film on March 18.

The episode will feature Sousuke Ikematsu as Takeshi Hongo/Kamen Rider, Minami Hamabe as Ruriko Midorikawa, and Tasuku Emoto as Hayato Ichimonji, their respective characters from the live-action film.

Shin Kamen Rider

Thefilm will open in Japan on March 18, although it will first have a countrywide screening on March 17 at 6:00 p.m. The film will also play in IMAX, 4DX, and Dolby Cinemas.

Other cast members include Shinya Tsukamoto as RIRIKO 's father, Tōru Tezuka as Kōmori Augment-01, and Suzuki Matsuo . Nanase Nishino will play Hachi Augment-01 and Mirai Moriyama will play RIRIKO 's older brother Ichirō Midorikawa.

Anno is directing, scripting, and producing the film. Shotaro Ishinomori is credited as the original creator. Katsuro Onoue is credited as associate director, with Ikki Todoroki as assistant director. Famed designers Mahiro Maeda , Ikuto Yamashita , and Yutaka Izubuchi — who have collaborated with Anno on many previous projects such as Evangelion — are the designers for the film. (Yamashita was already previously revealed as the designer of the updated Cyclone motorcycle.) Isao Tsuge is the costume designer. Taku Iwasaki ( Read or Die , Jormungand , Gurren Lagann ) is composing the music.

Shinichiro Shirakura is the executive producer, with Daiju Koide and Kazutoshi Wadakura credited as producers. Muneyuki Kii is credited for planning and production. Tōru Mori is the line producer, and Masanori Kawashima is the associate producer.

In addition to co-writing and directing the Evangelion franchise , Anno is the writer and chief director of the Shin Godzilla film and the writer of the Shin Ultraman film.

Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan The Movie Chōnōryoku Dai Kessen: Tobetobe Temakizushi (New Dimension! Crayon Shin-chan the Movie Super-Powered Climactic Battle: Soaring Hand-Rolled Sushi), the Crayon Shin-chan franchise 's first 3DCG anime film, will open on August 4.

Source: Comic Natalie