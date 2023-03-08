'Girlfriend, Girlfriend' Manga Enters 'Final Conflict'

Manga launched in 2020, inspired TV anime in 2022, with 2nd season in production

Kanojo mo Kanojo

This year's 14th issue of'srevealed on Wednesday that's) manga is entering its "final conflict."

Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the manga digitally in April 2021, and it describes the manga:

Naoya just got a girlfriend, the gorgeous Saki-chan, and though their intensities often pit them against each other like ice and fire, they're totally, uncontrollably in love with each other. He vows never to cheat...when out of the blue he receives another confession! Nagisa's cute, sweet, and she's made him lunch to boot! He knows he can't cheat, but he can't let a cutie like this get away...so he does the logical(?) thing: Asks Saki for permission to date them both! The confidence! The arrogance! The very gall! No matter the outcome, Naoya's future will be lively!

Hiroyuki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on February 17. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's 12th volume on February 14.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime will have a second season.