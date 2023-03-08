Kousuke Toriumi Replaces Takahiro Sakurai in GoRA, King Records' Ayaka: A Story of Bonds Anime Cast

Toriumi to voice character Haruaki Karuma

The official website for GoRA and King Records ' original anime project Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds announced on Wednesday that voice actor Kousuke Toriumi will replace Takahiro Sakurai for the role of Haruaki Karuma, one of the anime's main characters.

The anime's staff previously announced that they will replace Sakurai "due to various circumstances."

Yūto Uemura as Yukito Yanagi

as Yukito Yanagi Takuma Terashima as Jingi Sagawa

as Jingi Sagawa Yuichiro Umehara as Aka Ibuki

The anime will premiere this year. The other cast members include:

Nobuyoshi Nagayama ( Are You Lost? , Happy Sugar Life , Love Flops , Smile Down the Runway ) is directing the anime at Studio Blanc , GoRA is supervising and writing the series scripts. The artist redjuice ( Beatless , Guilty Crown , The Empire of Corpses ) is drafting the original character designs, and Misaki Kaneko ( Smile Down the Runway ) is drawing the finalized character designs. Naoya Tanaka is the production designer.

Kana Shibue ( Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju , Sasaki and Miyano , Shenmue the Animation ) is composing the music, and King Records is producing the music. Ryō Tanaka is directing the sound at Bit Grooove Promotion . angela is performing the opening theme song "AYAKASHI," and saji is performing the ending theme song "Flashback."

GoRA and GoHands ' K television anime series premiered in October 2013, and had several movie and manga adaptations, as well as manga spinoff stories.

