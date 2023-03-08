Live-Action 'If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die' Film's Trailer Reveals, Previews Theme Song

@onefive performs theme song "Chance" for May 12 film

The official Twitter account for the live-action film of Auri Hirao 's If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die ( Oshi ga Budōkan Ittekuretara Shinu ) manga unveiled a new trailer for the film on Thursday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Chance" by four-member idol group @onefive. The group's members play four of the six characters in the story's in-story idol group ChamJam, as they did in the live-action series.

The trailer also teases the film's story, in which ChamJam and the rival group Maple♡Doll decide to compete in a battle of the bands. As ChamJam makes the big move to Tokyo, word spreads among the fans that Maina might "graduate" and leave the group.

© Auri Hirao, Tokuma Shoten / Gekijōban Oshi ga Budōkan Ittekuretara Shinu Production Committee

The film will open in Japan on May 12.

Sayuri Matsumura will reprise her lead role of Eripiyo from the television series. The other returning cast members include Riho Nakamura , MOMO, KANO , SOYO, GUMI, Miu Wada, Himena Irei, Yūdai Toyoda , and Takao Janbo.

Kentaro Otani (live-action Black Butler , Nana ) is also returning to direct the film off a screenplay by the series' writer Kumiko Motoyama. Moe Hyūga ( If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die anime) is again composing the music.

The manga's comedy story centers on a woman called "Eripiyo," who is an extreme idol fan. She is wildly enthusiastic about Maina, the shy and lowest-ranking member of the minor underground idol group Cham Jam that performs in Okayama Prefecture . She gets so wrapped up in her love for Maina during a particular performance, that she has a major nosebleed. Eri will continue to give her complete devotion to Maina until the day she can perform at Budōkan (a major performing venue in Tokyo).

The live-action television series version premiered in October 2022.

Hirao launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Ryū in 2015. The series ranked on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook in 2016. The manga has reached over 1 million cumulative copies in circulation. Tokyopop is releasing the manga in English digitally and in print.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2020. Funimation streamed the anime under the title If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .