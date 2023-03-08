Manga Up! Publishes A Man and His Cat Manga in English

© Umi Sakurai/Square Enix

Oji-sama to Neko

manga in English on Thursday.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and is releasing it in English. The company describes the manga:

In the pet shop he calls home, a chubby, homely cat whiles away the hours listening to coos of delight from potential pet parents...but he knows it's not him they're fussing over. Even as his price drops with each passing day, no one spares the kitty a glance. Having all but given up on life, the feline dejectedly awaits his first birthday, when he'll officially be past his sell-by date. So when an older gentleman comes into the shop and wants to take him home, the kitten himself is most shocked of all! Will the man and the cat find what they're looking for...in each other?

Sakurai launched the manga in 2017 and Square Enix published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on November 11. The company also published a picture book for the franchise on the same day. Square Enix Manga & Books published the seventh volume in English on October 25 and will ship the manga's eighth volume on June 20. The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered in January 2021.

The manga inspired the Oji-san to Neko: Super Miracle Puzzle game, which launched for smartphones in January 2022. The game ended service on January 31.



