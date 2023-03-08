Yowamushi Pedal Gets New Stage Play in August

© 渡辺航（秋田書店）2008／ 舞台『弱虫ペダル』製作委員会

Butai Yowamushi Pedal THE DAY 1

The staff of the stage play adaptations of'smanga annnounced on Tuesday that a new stage play titledwill run from August 4-13 at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo.

The cast from the 2022 Butai Yowamushi Pedal The Cadence! stage play will return this year, with the addition of new cast members Ruito Aoyagi and Shō Arai , for the roles of Tōichirō Izumida and Akira Midōsuji, respectively.

Shatner Nishida , the chief director and script writer of the 2022 play, will return to write the script and supervise the race production method. Kousuke Kujirai , who has played the character Junta Teshima in previous plays and directed the 2022 play, will return to direct again. manzo is in charge of music, and Halko Momoi is in charge of song and lyrics. Takuya Kawaharada is in charge of race production cooperation.

Watanabe launched the original Yowamushi Pedal manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in 2008. The story of the original manga centers around Sakamichi Onoda, an otaku at Sōhoku High School. He loves anime and games so much, that he would ride his commuter bicycle to and from Tokyo's Akihabara shopping district in a 90-kilometer (about 60-mile) round trip over steep slopes after school. Onoda's life changes when he encounters his school's cycling team, and he ends up joining the competitive sport of bicycle racing. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

The manga has also inspired numerous anime and live-action adaptations.

The first season of the manga's television anime adaptation premiered in 2013. The second season, titled Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road , premiered in Japan in 2014 and ended in March 2015. Yowamushi Pedal New Generation , the series' third season, premiered in January 2017. Yowamushi Pedal Glory Line , the fourth season, premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all four seasons as they aired. Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break , the series' fifth and latest season premiered in October 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.