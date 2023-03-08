Yuu Hayashi Joins Cast of Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Anime

Hayashi returns to play Michizō Tachihara

The staff of the fourth anime season based on Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa 's Bungo Stray Dogs manga revealed on Wednesday that Yuu Hayashi is reprising his role as Michizō Tachihara.

©朝霧カフカ・春河35/ＫＡＤＯＫＡＷＡ/文豪ストレイドッグス製作委員会

©朝霧カフカ・春河35/ＫＡＤＯＫＡＷＡ/文豪ストレイドッグス製作委員会

The anime premiered in Japan on January 4.is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English

The returning main staff includes director Takuya Igarashi , series script supervisor and writer Yoji Enokido , character designer and chief animation director Nobuhiro Arai , and the animation studio BONES . The main cast members Yūto Uemura (Atsushi Nakajima), Mamoru Miyano (Osamu Dazai), Sumire Morohoshi (Kyōka Izumi), Kensho Ono (Ryūnosuke Akutagawa), and Kishō Taniyama (Chūya Nakahara) are also returning. SCREEN mode performs the anime's opening song "True Story." Luck Life performs the ending song "Shirushi/°C."

The first television anime adaptation aired from April to June 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime's second 12-episode series aired from October to December 2016, and Crunchyroll again streamed the series as it aired. Funimation and Crunchyroll released the series on home video with an English dub . The anime's third season premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the season.

An anime film titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple opened in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in September 2018, and Funimation began streaming the film in June 2019.

Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English. The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in December 2012 and is ongoing.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: As of November 1, 2022, Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, has agreed to acquire majority control of Anime News Network. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.