Azuki to Publish eBooks for My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files, Turning the Tables on the Seatmate Killer! Manga

announced on Thursday that it will publish eBooks for theandmanga on, Amazon, Apple Books, andBooks. The first volumes for both manga will launch on March 23.

Azuki licensed both manga last July.

The company describes Natsumi Ito 's My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files ( Kimi wa Nazotoki no Ma Cherie ):

Mitsuko is Japan's first female detective in the turbulent 1920s! When a handsome college student shows up with a new case, he ends up assigned as her new assistant. Join Mitsuko and Saku as they solve cases, explore the changing cultural landscape of early Showa-era Japan, and maybe grow a little closer along the way in this fashionable mystery series.

Azuki releases new simulpub chapters the same day as Japan.

Futabasha publishes the ongoing manga in Japan. Azuki is translating the manga.

Yuuki Narito's new seatmate Yui Takatsuki is the notorious “Seatmate Killer,” who strings guys along before breaking their hearts. But Yuuki's so clueless he might be immune to her charms! And so begins a fierce competition between two seatmates in this hilarious rom-com.

The manga is based on Aresanzui 's light novel of the same name, and Futabasha published the manga adaptation in Japan. The manga's fifth and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan on September 30. Tentai Books publishes the light novels in English.

Azuki launched in June 2021 on iOS, Android, and web browser in English worldwide except Japan. The service offers simulpub manga chapters shortly after they launch in Japan in addition to a library of other titles. Azuki 's first partnership was with Kodansha USA , and the service offered titles from the publisher's catalog at launch.

Free users are able to access select chapters with advertisements. There is also a subscription available to customers for US$4.99 that allows subscribers to read manga without ads. Comment threads are available on each chapter for registered user discussion.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.