Level-5 Reveals New Trailers for Professor Layton and The New World of Steam, Megaton Musashi: Wired, Fantasy Life i, Decapolice, More Games

Level-5 announced during the Level 5 Vision 2023 livestream on Thursday that it is planning the global release of five new games between 2023 and 2024. The company also announced the new Megaton Musashi: Wired game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam .

The game titles set for global release are:

Professor Layton and The New World of Steam

Megaton Musashi: Wired

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

DECAPOLICE

Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road

The company streamed English-subtitled trailers for all five games.

Professor Layton and The New World of Steam ( Layton Kyōju to Jōki no Shinsekai ), a new Switch entry in the Professor Layton puzzle game series, will take place after the events of Professor Layton and the Unwound Future , the franchise 's third Nintendo DS game. Yo Oizumi will return to voice Layton, and Mio Imada will be the new voice of Luke Triton. The setting is Steam Bison, America, where Luke has moved to and has invited Layton to visit. Quiz Knock, a group specialized in creating puzzles and riddles for media, are in charge of the game's puzzles.

Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Journey was the previous entry in the series. The game launched in Japan for Nintendo 3DS and worldwide for iOS and Android devices in July 2017. The game then launched for Nintendo 3DS in the West in October 2017. The game launched for the Switch in August 2018, and that version headed West in November 2019. The original game inspired the Layton Mystery Tanteisha: Katori no Nazotoki File television anime, which premiered in April 2018, and ended in March 2019.

The hack-and-slash robot action game Megaton Musashi: Wired is slated for a release this year. The game will feature online multiplayer and crossplay between the various platforms. It will feature mecha from Mazinger Z , Getter Robo , UFO Robo Grendizer , Combattler Z , and Voltes V .

The Megaton Musashi X (Cross) game for the PS4 and Switch was delayed from December 1 to December 8, then delayed again to December 16. The game's staff cited the anime's delays as the reason, since the game's content is tied to the anime.

The project includes a television anime, game, collaboration with Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, toys by Bandai, and an internet anime spinoff titled "After School." Level 5 announced the project in 2016, initially with a planned start time of summer 2017.

The Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time life simulation role-playing game will launch for Switch in 2023. The game takes place on Mysteria Island. As in the previous titles, players create their own avatars, and can battle, gather, and craft. Lives, which are the in-game professions, include paladin, woodcutter, and cook.

Nintendo describes the game:

Embark on a grand adventure into the past and transcend time in a completely new entry in the Fantasy Life series! Gather friends, craft, and build your own city as you explore the island with whatever Life suits you. Travel between the past and present to unravel the mysteries of this ruined island!

Nintendo released the first Fantasy Life Nintendo 3DS game in North America in October 2014. The game originally launched in Japan in 2012.

Level-5 first revealed Fantasy Life Online as Fantasy Life 2: Futatsu no Tsuki to Kamisama no Mura (Fantasy Life 2 Twin Moons and the Sacred Village) in 2015, and the company held a closed beta in July 2016. Level 5 then changed the title to Fantasy Life Online in October 2016, with a planned release in 2016. Level 5 then delayed the game several times before releasing the game in July 2018. Boltrend Games released the game worldwide in December 2021. The game ended service in Japan in December 2021. The game ended worldwide service on February 6.

The DECAPOLICE crime suspense RPG will launch for Switch, PS5, and PS4 in 2023. Level-5 streamed two trailers: one that teases the story and characters and another that introduces the gameplay.

Teaser Trailer

Gameplay Introduction Trailer

The game stars Harvard Marks, a rookie detective assigned to the Broadstone Police Center's Special Investigation Unit. The center uses a detective training simulator called Decasim, which creates a virtual world that completely copies reality. However, a mysterious hacker has transformed all the characters in Decasim into puppets.

Players solve cases by investigating crime scenes and analyzing evidence. After resolving the culprit's identity, players may have to face them in tactical operations, which may involve the criminal manifesting a Crime Beast.

Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road ( INAZUMA ELEVEN : Eiyuu-tachi no Victory Road ), the latest game in the Inazuma Eleven soccer franchise , will launch for Switch, PS4, iOS, and Android in 2023. MAPPA ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Attack on Titan The Final Season ) is animating the cutscenes. The story stars Unmei Sasanami, a young boy who yearns for a world without soccer, and follows his eventual meeting with Haru Endo, a soccer expert. The game features over 4,500 characters from the series.

The game was originally slated for summer 2018 as the Inazuma Eleven : Ares no Tenbin game for PS4, Switch, iOS, and Android, before its name changed to Inazuma Eleven : Eiyū-tachi no Great Road . The game was delayed to fall 2018, then again to winter 2018, then to a general 2019 release date, and then again to spring 2020 before a delay to "probably" 2021. That release was delayed, and the game's name has since changed again to Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road .