Live-Action Mr. Bride Series Reveals 3 New Cast Members

The official Twitter account for the live-action series of Natsumi Shiba 's Mr. Bride ( Watashi no Oyome-kun ) manga revealed more cast members for the series on Friday. The new cast members all play Hayami and Yamamoto's co-workers at Raccoon Electronics.

©Natsumi Shiba, Kodansha, Fuji TV

The new cast members include (left to right in image above):

Kentarō Maeda as Ran Hanazuma, a new hire at the company's sales department

as Ran Hanazuma, a new hire at the company's sales department Sawa Nimura as Reina Akane, an HR employee who has been in the company as long as Yamamoto has

Aoi Nakamura as Iori Koga, an employee at the company's Fukuoka branch office

©Natsumi Shiba, Kodansha, Fuji TV

©Natsumi Shiba, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Haru will play Honoka Hayami (pictured above on left), andwill play Chihiro Yamamoto (right).

Toshiyuki Nakano is producing the series, and Natsu Hashimoto is writing the scripts. Yukari Hashimoto ( Komi Can't Communicate ) is composing the music. The series will on Fuji TV on April, and will air on Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EDT).

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Hayami is the it-woman at her job—she's cool, confident, and admired by all. But her has-it-all exterior belies a dark secret...her house is a mess, and she's no good at taking care of herself! Enter Yamamoto-kun—her colleague who thinks the world of her, and who refuses to let her slobbish behavior slide. Soon he's over at her house often enough that she asks him to move in with her! Where will this roundabout relationship take them?!

Shiba debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in 2019. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on February 13.

