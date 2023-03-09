TOHO animation Music Films Project's Trailer Reveals March 20 Debut

Anime creators, musicians collaborate for 5 short anime

TOHO animation began streaming the trailer for its TOHO animation Music Films project on Thursday, and revealed that the project's five animated shorts will premiere one after another starting March 20 on TOHO animation 's YouTube channel.

The project is part of the overall 10th anniversary celebrations for TOHO animation . As part of the project, TOHO animation is partnering with anime creators and music artists to create five short anime.

loundraw , Flat Studio and BUMP OF CHICKEN 's "Tentai Kansoku" (Stargazing) short will premiere on March 20. Director Namiko Ishidate and musicians Ryokuoushoku Shakai's "Himitsu no Hana no Niwa" (Secret Flower Garden) will premiere on March 21. Mizuki Ito and musicians Hentai Shinshi Club's "Neko to Wakai se na" (Don't Reconcile with Cats) will premiere on March 22. Director China and CreepHyp 's "Detarame na Sekai no Melodrama" (The Melodrama of the Rubbish World) will premiere on March 23. Director Tetsuro Araki , character designer Mai Yoneyama , animation studio Wit Studio , and musicians SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]：Hata Motohiro's "COLORs" will premiere on March 24.

One of the five animated shorts will premiere on TOHO animation 's YouTube channel each day at 6:00 p.m. JST (5:00 a.m. EDT). The shorts will then play at TOHO animation 's booth at the AnimeJapan convention on March 25 and 26.